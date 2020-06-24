All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

172 W. Mohawk St.

172 W Mohawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

172 W Mohawk Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
172 W. Mohawk St. Available 01/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1350 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix, AZ - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1350 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix, AZ

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$150 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (one small dog allowed) plus $50 pet fee a month
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus pet fee plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE4360968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have any available units?
172 W. Mohawk St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 172 W. Mohawk St. currently offering any rent specials?
172 W. Mohawk St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 W. Mohawk St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 W. Mohawk St. is pet friendly.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. offer parking?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not offer parking.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have a pool?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not have a pool.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have accessible units?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 W. Mohawk St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 W. Mohawk St. does not have units with air conditioning.

