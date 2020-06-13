Rent Calculator
1718 W Mountain View Road
1718 W Mountain View Road
1718 West Mountain View Road
Location
1718 West Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice home ready for rent. $50 application fee required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have any available units?
1718 W Mountain View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1718 W Mountain View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1718 W Mountain View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 W Mountain View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road offer parking?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road does not offer parking.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have a pool?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road does not have a pool.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have accessible units?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 W Mountain View Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 W Mountain View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 W Mountain View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
