All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM
1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue
1718 East Campbell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1718 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sharp townhome with newer granite tops in both baths. Tile in all the right places. Fantastic Madison location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
