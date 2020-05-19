Rent Calculator
1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive
Find more places like 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive.
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM
1 of 12
1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive
1714 West Amberwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1714 West Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom. 2.5 Bath. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have any available units?
1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 W AMBERWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
