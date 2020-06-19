1714 South 7th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 4BR 2BA unit sits minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and more!

Inside you'll find tile flooring, window shade and ceiling fans to help keep cool. The kitchen offers updated cabinets with open dining. Large utility room with W/D hookups in unit. The bedrooms are spacious and offer large closets and full baths! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $300 plus $25/mo pet rent

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.