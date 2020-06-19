All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1714 South 7th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1714 South 7th Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

1714 South 7th Avenue

1714 South 7th Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1658920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1714 South 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 4BR 2BA unit sits minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and more!
Inside you'll find tile flooring, window shade and ceiling fans to help keep cool. The kitchen offers updated cabinets with open dining. Large utility room with W/D hookups in unit. The bedrooms are spacious and offer large closets and full baths! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $300 plus $25/mo pet rent
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 South 7th Avenue have any available units?
1714 South 7th Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 South 7th Avenue have?
Some of 1714 South 7th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 South 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 South 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 South 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 South 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1714 South 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1714 South 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1714 South 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 South 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 South 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 South 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 South 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 South 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 South 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 South 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1714 South 7th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity