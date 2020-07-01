1714 S 104TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home built in 2017 with many upgrades. Beautiful wall of glass that opens to your private backyard. Step into the gorgeous kitchen, with beautiful granite counter tops,Stainless Steel Appliances, white cabinets with crown molding, pendant lighting placed right over the breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Master bedroom and bath. This is a must see property. There other private Schools close by ie Fine Arts Academy, STEM School, Leadership School. Tenant needs to do their due diligence.