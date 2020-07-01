All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1714 S 104TH Drive

1714 South 104th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1714 South 104th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home built in 2017 with many upgrades. Beautiful wall of glass that opens to your private backyard. Step into the gorgeous kitchen, with beautiful granite counter tops,Stainless Steel Appliances, white cabinets with crown molding, pendant lighting placed right over the breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Master bedroom and bath. This is a must see property. There other private Schools close by ie Fine Arts Academy, STEM School, Leadership School. Tenant needs to do their due diligence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 S 104TH Drive have any available units?
1714 S 104TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 S 104TH Drive have?
Some of 1714 S 104TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 S 104TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1714 S 104TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 S 104TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1714 S 104TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1714 S 104TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1714 S 104TH Drive offers parking.
Does 1714 S 104TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 S 104TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 S 104TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1714 S 104TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1714 S 104TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1714 S 104TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 S 104TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 S 104TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
