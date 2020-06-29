Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1713 N. 31st St. - A
1713 North 31st Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1713 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bed 1 bath with washer dryer hook ups and backyard.
fill out application at www.managephoenix.com (50.00 app fee)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have any available units?
1713 N. 31st St. - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1713 N. 31st St. - A currently offering any rent specials?
1713 N. 31st St. - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 N. 31st St. - A pet-friendly?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A offer parking?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not offer parking.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have a pool?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not have a pool.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have accessible units?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 N. 31st St. - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 N. 31st St. - A does not have units with air conditioning.
