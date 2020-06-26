All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:40 AM

1711 West State Avenue

1711 W State Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1711 W State Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,298 sq ft of living space in Phoenix, AZ. Amenities include hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 West State Avenue have any available units?
1711 West State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 West State Avenue have?
Some of 1711 West State Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 West State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 West State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 West State Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 West State Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1711 West State Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1711 West State Avenue offers parking.
Does 1711 West State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 West State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 West State Avenue have a pool?
No, 1711 West State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1711 West State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 West State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 West State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 West State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
