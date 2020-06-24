All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1711 N 47TH Place

1711 North 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1711 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated! Close to airport, Arcadia Crossing Shopping Center, and schools. 3 bed possibly 4 bedroom/office with separate entrance. New tile and carpet throughout home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 N 47TH Place have any available units?
1711 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 1711 N 47TH Place's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1711 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place offer parking?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have a pool?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
