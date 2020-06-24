Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1711 N 47TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1711 N 47TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1711 N 47TH Place
1711 North 47th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1711 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated! Close to airport, Arcadia Crossing Shopping Center, and schools. 3 bed possibly 4 bedroom/office with separate entrance. New tile and carpet throughout home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have any available units?
1711 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1711 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 1711 N 47TH Place's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1711 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1711 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place offer parking?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have a pool?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 N 47TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College