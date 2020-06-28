Rent Calculator
1710 E OCOTILLO Road
1710 E OCOTILLO Road
1710 East Ocotillo Road
No Longer Available
Location
1710 East Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable One bedroom townhome in a quaint community close to eaterys, freeways, and public transportation. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash! Move in today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have any available units?
1710 E OCOTILLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1710 E OCOTILLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1710 E OCOTILLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 E OCOTILLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road offer parking?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not offer parking.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have a pool?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have accessible units?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 E OCOTILLO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 E OCOTILLO Road does not have units with air conditioning.
