1706 E Samuel Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

1706 E Samuel Dr

1706 East Samuel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 East Samuel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Near mountain preserve - this lovely home is in a quiet subdivision.
Private pool, loft, 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom on ground floor.
Schedule a time to come see this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

