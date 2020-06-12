Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1706 E Samuel Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM
1 of 15
1706 E Samuel Dr
1706 East Samuel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1706 East Samuel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Near mountain preserve - this lovely home is in a quiet subdivision.
Private pool, loft, 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom on ground floor.
Schedule a time to come see this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr have any available units?
1706 E Samuel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1706 E Samuel Dr have?
Some of 1706 E Samuel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 E Samuel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E Samuel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E Samuel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 E Samuel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1706 E Samuel Dr offers parking.
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 E Samuel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1706 E Samuel Dr has a pool.
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1706 E Samuel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E Samuel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 E Samuel Dr has units with dishwashers.
