1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1

Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Apartment In Central Phoenix! -

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen opens to the family room, some appliances included. New tile throughout! Full bath in the master bedroom and a full bath in the hallway.



$750.00/mo rent + 3% monthly rental taxes



$750.00 security deposit (could be up to $1050 pending credit)



Non refundable $250 remarketing fee, comes out of the security deposit at move out)



$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



For more details call Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com



