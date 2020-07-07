All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1

1705 South 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1705 South 2nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Apartment In Central Phoenix! -
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen opens to the family room, some appliances included. New tile throughout! Full bath in the master bedroom and a full bath in the hallway.

$750.00/mo rent + 3% monthly rental taxes

$750.00 security deposit (could be up to $1050 pending credit)

Non refundable $250 remarketing fee, comes out of the security deposit at move out)

$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

For more details call Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com

(RLNE2764130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have any available units?
1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College