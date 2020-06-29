All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

1703 W Mountain View Rd #16

1703 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1703 West Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
2 bed 1 Bath Section 8 Approved, Water Included Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: Mountain View Apartment

Mountain View Apartments is an attractive block constructed 2-story building block apartments. 2 bedroom apartment available now remolded and ready to go. Laundry facilities on site. Great area. Close to shops. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Street: Dunlap & 19th ave Directions: North on 19th ave-East on Mountain View.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have any available units?
1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 currently offering any rent specials?
1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 pet-friendly?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 offer parking?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not offer parking.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have a pool?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not have a pool.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have accessible units?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 W Mountain View Rd #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

