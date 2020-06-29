1703 W Mountain View Rd #16

Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils

2 bed 1 Bath Section 8 Approved, Water Included Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: Mountain View Apartment



Mountain View Apartments is an attractive block constructed 2-story building block apartments. 2 bedroom apartment available now remolded and ready to go. Laundry facilities on site. Great area. Close to shops. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Street: Dunlap & 19th ave Directions: North on 19th ave-East on Mountain View.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed



