Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

1702 W Yuma St Apt 1

1702 West Yuma Street · (480) 382-9681
Location

1702 West Yuma Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$799 Move In Special if moved in by 07/31/2020! One bedroom duplex at 19th Ave and Buckeye Rd! Ready for Immediate Move In. This unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, refrigerator, stove, and a space for parking. Close to shopping, schools, and easy access to the I-17. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $725 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have any available units?
1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have?
Some of 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 W Yuma St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
