1702 W Yuma St Apt 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

$799 Move In Special if moved in by 07/31/2020! One bedroom duplex at 19th Ave and Buckeye Rd! Ready for Immediate Move In. This unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, refrigerator, stove, and a space for parking. Close to shopping, schools, and easy access to the I-17. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $725 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!