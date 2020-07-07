1702 E Saint Anne Avenue

Amenities

Large 4 bed 2 bath house near E Southern Ave and S 16th St. It is minutes away from Arizona Mill Mall and I-10 freeway. It has a open floor plan with fireplace in the living room. There are plenty of cabinets for storage in the updated kitchen. Fridge is included. Master bedroom features double walk in closet. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !