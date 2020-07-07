All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

1702 E Saint Anne Avenue

1702 East Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1702 East Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 4 bed 2 bath house near E Southern Ave and S 16th St. It is minutes away from Arizona Mill Mall and I-10 freeway. It has a open floor plan with fireplace in the living room. There are plenty of cabinets for storage in the updated kitchen. Fridge is included. Master bedroom features double walk in closet. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have any available units?
1702 E Saint Anne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have?
Some of 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1702 E Saint Anne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue offer parking?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

