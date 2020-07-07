Large 4 bed 2 bath house near E Southern Ave and S 16th St. It is minutes away from Arizona Mill Mall and I-10 freeway. It has a open floor plan with fireplace in the living room. There are plenty of cabinets for storage in the updated kitchen. Fridge is included. Master bedroom features double walk in closet. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have any available units?
1702 E Saint Anne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue have?
Some of 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 E Saint Anne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1702 E Saint Anne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.