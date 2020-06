Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Upgraded Bathroom, New Carpet and Paint in this luxury condo in North Phoenix. The unit is an end unit on the 2nd floor. With tile, new carpeting, stainless appliances (including fridge), ceiling fans, walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer, custom tiled shower/bath and more. The community is gated with two swimming pools, two spas, cabana, squash court, club house, exercise facility, BBQs and more. Pet restrictions apply, call for details. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.