Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:40 PM

17 E RUTH Avenue

17 East Ruth Avenue · (623) 688-5844 ext. 4
Location

17 East Ruth Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Do not miss this great 2 bed/2 bath home in a great central Phoenix location. This ground level home features fresh two tone paint, high ceilings & ceiling fans. The upgraded kitchen comes complete with refrigerator & upgraded cabinets & countertops. Washer/dryer included. This home is in a gated community which features a sparkling pool plus covered parking. Rent will be $1100/month before sales tax and air filter program. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 E RUTH Avenue have any available units?
17 E RUTH Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 E RUTH Avenue have?
Some of 17 E RUTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 E RUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 E RUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E RUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 E RUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17 E RUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17 E RUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 17 E RUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 E RUTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E RUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17 E RUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 17 E RUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 E RUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E RUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 E RUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
