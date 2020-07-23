17 E RUTH Avenue

Amenities

Do not miss this great 2 bed/2 bath home in a great central Phoenix location. This ground level home features fresh two tone paint, high ceilings & ceiling fans. The upgraded kitchen comes complete with refrigerator & upgraded cabinets & countertops. Washer/dryer included. This home is in a gated community which features a sparkling pool plus covered parking. Rent will be $1100/month before sales tax and air filter program. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please.