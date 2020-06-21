All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16824 N 63RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16824 N 63RD Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

16824 N 63RD Street

16824 North 63rd Street · (480) 600-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16824 North 63rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING REMODEL- Too much to list!! Beautiful floors with Wood and Tile* OPEN floor plan featuring a living room/dining area and family room * Eat-in kitchen is perfect for those of you who love to entertain! Stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR, gorgeous granite counters & back-splash, Island with sink, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & counters, pantry, custom light fixture all which open to the HUGE family room with fireplace & Built-in shelving *Double door den & HUGE bedrooms * FULL hall bath with dual sinks * Decorator niches & arches add to this home's overall charm * Master Suite features exit to back yard and CUSTOM bathroom w/ dual vanities, custom tile shower & gorgeous free standing tub. Dont miss FANTASTIC property. All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16824 N 63RD Street have any available units?
16824 N 63RD Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16824 N 63RD Street have?
Some of 16824 N 63RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16824 N 63RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16824 N 63RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16824 N 63RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16824 N 63RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16824 N 63RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 16824 N 63RD Street does offer parking.
Does 16824 N 63RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16824 N 63RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16824 N 63RD Street have a pool?
No, 16824 N 63RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 16824 N 63RD Street have accessible units?
No, 16824 N 63RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16824 N 63RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16824 N 63RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16824 N 63RD Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity