16824 N 63RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AMAZING REMODEL- Too much to list!! Beautiful floors with Wood and Tile* OPEN floor plan featuring a living room/dining area and family room * Eat-in kitchen is perfect for those of you who love to entertain! Stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR, gorgeous granite counters & back-splash, Island with sink, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & counters, pantry, custom light fixture all which open to the HUGE family room with fireplace & Built-in shelving *Double door den & HUGE bedrooms * FULL hall bath with dual sinks * Decorator niches & arches add to this home's overall charm * Master Suite features exit to back yard and CUSTOM bathroom w/ dual vanities, custom tile shower & gorgeous free standing tub. Dont miss FANTASTIC property. All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.