Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1673 W. Hazelwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1673 W. Hazelwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1673 W. Hazelwood Street
1673 West Hazelwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1673 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bd 1.5 Bath Townhome - Community POOL - Private Patio - Covered Parking -
Tile, Wood & Carpet Flooring
Large Eat In Kitchen
Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have any available units?
1673 W. Hazelwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have?
Some of 1673 W. Hazelwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1673 W. Hazelwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1673 W. Hazelwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 W. Hazelwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street offers parking.
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street has a pool.
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 W. Hazelwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1673 W. Hazelwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College