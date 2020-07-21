16624 S 15TH Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Sold your house now you need a place to rent while you wait for your next place? Need a full year? Here you go! this unfurnished rental is available for rent through Mid March. Pool and landscaping maintenance is included in the rent. Close to South Mountain activities, large yard with plenty of greenery including a fig tree, in the Kyrene School District, close to the new 202 (but not too close). Newly painted inside and out, brand new appliances and we love animals. Come check it out!