Phoenix, AZ
16624 S 15TH Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

16624 S 15TH Lane

16624 South 15th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16624 South 15th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Sold your house now you need a place to rent while you wait for your next place? Need a full year? Here you go! this unfurnished rental is available for rent through Mid March. Pool and landscaping maintenance is included in the rent. Close to South Mountain activities, large yard with plenty of greenery including a fig tree, in the Kyrene School District, close to the new 202 (but not too close). Newly painted inside and out, brand new appliances and we love animals. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16624 S 15TH Lane have any available units?
16624 S 15TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16624 S 15TH Lane have?
Some of 16624 S 15TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16624 S 15TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16624 S 15TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16624 S 15TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16624 S 15TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16624 S 15TH Lane offer parking?
No, 16624 S 15TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16624 S 15TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16624 S 15TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16624 S 15TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16624 S 15TH Lane has a pool.
Does 16624 S 15TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 16624 S 15TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16624 S 15TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16624 S 15TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
