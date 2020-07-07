16613 N 34TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GREAT LOCATION./ P.V SCHOOL DISTRICT, VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES . LESS THAN A MILE TO 51 FREEWAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITAL AND P.V COLLEGE. /WALK TO LA FITNESS .