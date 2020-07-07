All apartments in Phoenix
16613 N 34TH Place
16613 N 34TH Place

16613 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16613 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GREAT LOCATION./ P.V SCHOOL DISTRICT, VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES . LESS THAN A MILE TO 51 FREEWAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITAL AND P.V COLLEGE. /WALK TO LA FITNESS .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16613 N 34TH Place have any available units?
16613 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16613 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 16613 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16613 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16613 N 34TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16613 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16613 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16613 N 34TH Place offer parking?
No, 16613 N 34TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 16613 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16613 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16613 N 34TH Place have a pool?
No, 16613 N 34TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 16613 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16613 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16613 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16613 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.

