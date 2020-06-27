16509 S 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Resort style living in a gated community with this brand new home. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located within the Kyrene school district and in the heart of The Foothills. Spacious kitchen opens up into the dining area and great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter-top space, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Perfect home for entertaining. Master bedroom has walk-in shower with a separate rain head. Secondary bedrooms are of good size. There are two 1 car garages. Community pool and a private gate to the YMCA. Short ride or walk to Desert Foothills Park with tennis / basketball courts, baseball / soccer field and a large children's play ground. A true Oasis lined with palm trees, views of South Mountain and hiking trails just over 1 mile from your new home