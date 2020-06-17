All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road

1645 E Cheery Lynn Rd · (602) 358-6177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1645 E Cheery Lynn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

Be one of the first tenants to live in this luxurious townhome community! Halcyon at Cheery Lynn is a small community of fourteen townhomes, all of which have that ''new home'' smell. At Halcyon, you'll enjoy a gated community, sound-proof walls (5'' foam and 6'' concrete sound walls - so you never hear your neighbor!), solid doors, quartz countertops, high-end Frigidaire appliances, high-end washer and dryer units, a private balcony, and a two-car garage with extra space AND a storage room. Choose between two different floor plans and be the first one to take advantage of this, as there are some breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain as well as Piestewa Peak! Halcyon is located near to the 51, I-10, Biltmore and Downtown Phoenix. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road does offer parking.
Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.
