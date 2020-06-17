1645 E CHEERY LYNN Road

Amenities

Be one of the first tenants to live in this luxurious townhome community! Halcyon at Cheery Lynn is a small community of fourteen townhomes, all of which have that ''new home'' smell. At Halcyon, you'll enjoy a gated community, sound-proof walls (5'' foam and 6'' concrete sound walls - so you never hear your neighbor!), solid doors, quartz countertops, high-end Frigidaire appliances, high-end washer and dryer units, a private balcony, and a two-car garage with extra space AND a storage room. Choose between two different floor plans and be the first one to take advantage of this, as there are some breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain as well as Piestewa Peak! Halcyon is located near to the 51, I-10, Biltmore and Downtown Phoenix. Welcome home!