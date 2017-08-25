Rent Calculator
1642 E. Monroe Street
1642 E. Monroe Street
1642 East Monroe Street
No Longer Available
Location
1642 East Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Monroe - Property Id: 60974
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60974
Property Id 60974
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5865078)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street have any available units?
1642 E. Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1642 E. Monroe Street have?
Some of 1642 E. Monroe Street's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1642 E. Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1642 E. Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 E. Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 E. Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 E. Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
