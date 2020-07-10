All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16408 N 48TH Way

16408 North 48th Way · No Longer Available
Location

16408 North 48th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional SINGLE STORY 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home boasting 2,621 square feet in beautiful Scottsdale. SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS throughout. Newly finished white shaker looking cabinets. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with DOUBLE OVEN and FOUR DOOR LUXURY WHIRLPOOL FRIDGE. Master bath equipped with separate shower and JACUZZI TUB. Entertainers backyard with Large SPARKLING POOL, grassy play area, built-in BBQ and FIRE-PIT area. Water softener. Washer and dryer included. Friendly neighborhood with private gated park. Close to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Desert Ridge, Waste Management Open, Barret Jackson, fine dining, and award winning golf. Professional pool and landscaping service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16408 N 48TH Way have any available units?
16408 N 48TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16408 N 48TH Way have?
Some of 16408 N 48TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16408 N 48TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
16408 N 48TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16408 N 48TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 16408 N 48TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16408 N 48TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 16408 N 48TH Way offers parking.
Does 16408 N 48TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16408 N 48TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16408 N 48TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 16408 N 48TH Way has a pool.
Does 16408 N 48TH Way have accessible units?
No, 16408 N 48TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16408 N 48TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16408 N 48TH Way has units with dishwashers.

