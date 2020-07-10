16408 N 48TH Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Exceptional SINGLE STORY 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home boasting 2,621 square feet in beautiful Scottsdale. SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS throughout. Newly finished white shaker looking cabinets. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with DOUBLE OVEN and FOUR DOOR LUXURY WHIRLPOOL FRIDGE. Master bath equipped with separate shower and JACUZZI TUB. Entertainers backyard with Large SPARKLING POOL, grassy play area, built-in BBQ and FIRE-PIT area. Water softener. Washer and dryer included. Friendly neighborhood with private gated park. Close to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Desert Ridge, Waste Management Open, Barret Jackson, fine dining, and award winning golf. Professional pool and landscaping service included.