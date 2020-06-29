Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1637 W Cinnabar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1637 W Cinnabar
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1637 W Cinnabar
1637 West Cinnabar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1637 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cinnabar -
(RLNE5154566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have any available units?
1637 W Cinnabar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1637 W Cinnabar have?
Some of 1637 W Cinnabar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1637 W Cinnabar currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W Cinnabar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 W Cinnabar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar is pet friendly.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar offer parking?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not offer parking.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have a pool?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not have a pool.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have accessible units?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College