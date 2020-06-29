All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

1637 W Cinnabar

1637 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1637 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cinnabar -

(RLNE5154566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 W Cinnabar have any available units?
1637 W Cinnabar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 W Cinnabar have?
Some of 1637 W Cinnabar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 W Cinnabar currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W Cinnabar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 W Cinnabar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar is pet friendly.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar offer parking?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not offer parking.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have a pool?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not have a pool.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have accessible units?
No, 1637 W Cinnabar does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 W Cinnabar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 W Cinnabar has units with dishwashers.
