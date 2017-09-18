1633 West Marco Polo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 5 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood and tile flooring with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.