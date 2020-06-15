1633 W MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This awesome community has it all with the light rail within walking distance. These must-see industrial contemporary newly renovated 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath units feature an industrial loft theme complete with exposed wood stairs; high-end stainless steel appliances; white cabinetry; granite counters; subway tile; designer fixtures & lighting throughout and 2-inch white, wood blinds. Each unit has assigned covered parking. Complex has a sparkling pool. Convenient location with quick access to I-17 freeway. Enjoy the downtown Phoenix area with tons of local eateries and shopping. Also close to GCU, Costco, Christown Mall, a neighborhood park and the YMCA. Pics are of the model unit and used to depict surfaces and fixtures only, your floor plan may vary by unit.