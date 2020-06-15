All apartments in Phoenix
1633 W MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

1633 W MISSOURI Avenue

1633 West Missouri Avenue · (480) 766-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1633 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This awesome community has it all with the light rail within walking distance. These must-see industrial contemporary newly renovated 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath units feature an industrial loft theme complete with exposed wood stairs; high-end stainless steel appliances; white cabinetry; granite counters; subway tile; designer fixtures & lighting throughout and 2-inch white, wood blinds. Each unit has assigned covered parking. Complex has a sparkling pool. Convenient location with quick access to I-17 freeway. Enjoy the downtown Phoenix area with tons of local eateries and shopping. Also close to GCU, Costco, Christown Mall, a neighborhood park and the YMCA. Pics are of the model unit and used to depict surfaces and fixtures only, your floor plan may vary by unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
1633 W MISSOURI Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1633 W MISSOURI Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue has a pool.
Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 W MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
