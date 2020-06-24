All apartments in Phoenix
1625 E Wood Street

1625 East Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 East Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/626a29c07f ---- Super clean lower level unit has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Large living area is open to the kitchen, lots of storage space, plus a storage area and on-site laundry! Available: Now Deposit: $875 Monthly Rent: $875, plus $20 admin fee and applicable city tax Status: Available Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, pet restrictions and fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 E Wood Street have any available units?
1625 E Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1625 E Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 E Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 E Wood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 E Wood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1625 E Wood Street offer parking?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1625 E Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 E Wood Street have a pool?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1625 E Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 E Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 E Wood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 E Wood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

