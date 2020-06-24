1625 E Wood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/626a29c07f ---- Super clean lower level unit has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Large living area is open to the kitchen, lots of storage space, plus a storage area and on-site laundry! Available: Now Deposit: $875 Monthly Rent: $875, plus $20 admin fee and applicable city tax Status: Available Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, pet restrictions and fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change