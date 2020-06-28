Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1623 E GREENWAY Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1623 E GREENWAY Road
1623 East Greenway Road
Location
1623 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow Huge Lot with 3 Car Garage and over 2500 Square feet single level home! All tile floors. Huge Bedrooms. RV Parking. Luxurious pebble tec pool! Large yard. Available October 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have any available units?
1623 E GREENWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have?
Some of 1623 E GREENWAY Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1623 E GREENWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1623 E GREENWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 E GREENWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1623 E GREENWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 1623 E GREENWAY Road offers parking.
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 E GREENWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 1623 E GREENWAY Road has a pool.
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 1623 E GREENWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 E GREENWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 E GREENWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
