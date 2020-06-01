Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7
1622 South 31st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1622 South 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in South Phoenix - Two story. 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with single car garage in South Phoenix. Close to freeway access.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3915897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have any available units?
1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 currently offering any rent specials?
1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 is pet friendly.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 offer parking?
Yes, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 offers parking.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have a pool?
No, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 does not have a pool.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have accessible units?
No, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 S. 31st Ave. Unit #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College