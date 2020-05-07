All apartments in Phoenix
16216 N. 21st Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

16216 N. 21st Lane

16216 North 21st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16216 North 21st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy this Great 3 bed/2.5 bath, home in the beautifully designed gated master planned Northgate community is located 5 mins from the 101 / 17 frwy and close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, and airport. Your most discriminating client will appreciate the designer two-tone paint, stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, ceiling fans, window treatments and tile throughout downstairs. Living in a totally turnkey maintenance free home will free them to enjoy the many walking paths, bike trails, children's play areas and gorgeous community pool and spa that make living here feel like a resort. A bonus is their guests will love the extra parking spaces located at end of walkway. Any media fans will be delighted with the seamless wiring compatibility with direct TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16216 N. 21st Lane have any available units?
16216 N. 21st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16216 N. 21st Lane have?
Some of 16216 N. 21st Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16216 N. 21st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16216 N. 21st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16216 N. 21st Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16216 N. 21st Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16216 N. 21st Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16216 N. 21st Lane offers parking.
Does 16216 N. 21st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16216 N. 21st Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16216 N. 21st Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16216 N. 21st Lane has a pool.
Does 16216 N. 21st Lane have accessible units?
No, 16216 N. 21st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16216 N. 21st Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16216 N. 21st Lane has units with dishwashers.

