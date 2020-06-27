Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1619 S 81st Dr
1619 South 81st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1619 South 81st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 br 2 bath home on oversized corner lot. Many upgrades throughout home including carpet, paint, tile floors, ceiling fans and a HUGE back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 S 81st Dr have any available units?
1619 S 81st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1619 S 81st Dr have?
Some of 1619 S 81st Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1619 S 81st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1619 S 81st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 S 81st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1619 S 81st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1619 S 81st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1619 S 81st Dr offers parking.
Does 1619 S 81st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 S 81st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 S 81st Dr have a pool?
No, 1619 S 81st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1619 S 81st Dr have accessible units?
No, 1619 S 81st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 S 81st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 S 81st Dr has units with dishwashers.
