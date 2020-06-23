1614 West Osborn Road

Amenities

Pristine 2 bed, 1 bath property located in downtown Phoenix near Phoenix College! Set amongst historic districts this property is also close to Suns and D'back games, great restaurants, art and entertainment events. Newer roof, windows, beautiful floors, newer kitchen cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances, landscaping, and much more. Very relaxing and charming environment. Don't miss out. Tenant to pay rent plus tax. Water, sewer, and trash are an extra $39.00 per month. Small dogs only. Pet rent $35 per pet per month. No cats.

