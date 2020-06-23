All apartments in Phoenix
1614 West Osborn Road

1614 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1614 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 2 bed, 1 bath property located in downtown Phoenix near Phoenix College! Set amongst historic districts this property is also close to Suns and D'back games, great restaurants, art and entertainment events. Newer roof, windows, beautiful floors, newer kitchen cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances, landscaping, and much more. Very relaxing and charming environment. Don't miss out. Tenant to pay rent plus tax. Water, sewer, and trash are an extra $39.00 per month. Small dogs only. Pet rent $35 per pet per month. No cats.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 West Osborn Road have any available units?
1614 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1614 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1614 West Osborn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 West Osborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 West Osborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
