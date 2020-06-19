All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

1614 South 13th Avenue

1614 South 13th Avenue · (928) 316-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1614 South 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 South 13th Avenue have any available units?
1614 South 13th Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 South 13th Avenue have?
Some of 1614 South 13th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 South 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 South 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 South 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 South 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1614 South 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1614 South 13th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1614 South 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 South 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 South 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1614 South 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1614 South 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 South 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 South 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 South 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
