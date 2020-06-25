Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16056 N 25TH Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16056 N 25TH Drive
16056 North 25th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16056 North 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome, convenient to the I-17. Call for pet approval. Application Fee $50 an adult. Non-Refundable $200 admin fee due at lease signing. Rent amount includes tax/admin fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive have any available units?
16056 N 25TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16056 N 25TH Drive have?
Some of 16056 N 25TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16056 N 25TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16056 N 25TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16056 N 25TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16056 N 25TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16056 N 25TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16056 N 25TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive have a pool?
No, 16056 N 25TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16056 N 25TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16056 N 25TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16056 N 25TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
