16051 N 25TH Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

16051 N 25TH Drive

16051 N 25th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16051 N 25th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Spacious fully renovated townhouse featuring brand new appliances, laminate floors and new carpet throughout, new vanities, spot lights, new windows, 2-car garage, community pool and more.Section 8 vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16051 N 25TH Drive have any available units?
16051 N 25TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16051 N 25TH Drive have?
Some of 16051 N 25TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16051 N 25TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16051 N 25TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16051 N 25TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16051 N 25TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16051 N 25TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16051 N 25TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16051 N 25TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16051 N 25TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16051 N 25TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16051 N 25TH Drive has a pool.
Does 16051 N 25TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16051 N 25TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16051 N 25TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16051 N 25TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

