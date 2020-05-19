16051 N 25TH Drive

Spacious fully renovated townhouse featuring brand new appliances, laminate floors and new carpet throughout, new vanities, spot lights, new windows, 2-car garage, community pool and more.Section 8 vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
