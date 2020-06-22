All apartments in Phoenix
1604 West Bethany Home Road

1604 West Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

1604 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 3/1 home with all tile floors, premium corner over sized lot, gated backyard entry with custom work shop, huge backyard, storage space, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have any available units?
1604 West Bethany Home Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1604 West Bethany Home Road currently offering any rent specials?
1604 West Bethany Home Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 West Bethany Home Road pet-friendly?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road offer parking?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not offer parking.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have a pool?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not have a pool.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have accessible units?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 West Bethany Home Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 West Bethany Home Road does not have units with air conditioning.
