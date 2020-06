Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This perfectly nestled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced diving POOL! in the process of being painted on the interior and new carpet in the bedrooms. Split master floorplan, white cabinets with white appliances! Pool service included in the rent!! Hurry before this is gone!