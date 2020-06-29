All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16022 N 30TH Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

16022 N 30TH Avenue

16022 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16022 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Rancho Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN PRIME LOCATION. TILE, WOOD AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE! MATURE LANDSCAPING AND LARGE LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT AND BACK YARD! 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WORKMAN'S BENCH AND EXTRA BUILT IN CABINETS. CLOSE TO PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND ALL MAJOR FREEWAYS. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1601.15 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***WE OFFER RENT TO OWN!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
16022 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 16022 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16022 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16022 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16022 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16022 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16022 N 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16022 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 16022 N 30TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16022 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16022 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16022 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

