All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16021 N 30th Street Unit 101
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

16021 N 30th Street Unit 101

16021 North 30th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16021 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16021 N 30th St Unit 101 Phoenix AZ · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home With Gorgeous Kitchen And Community Pool
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreemen

(RLNE5892321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have any available units?
16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have?
Some of 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16021 N 30th Street Unit 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity