16015 N 30th Street Unit 113
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

16015 N 30th Street Unit 113

16015 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16015 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5852515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have any available units?
16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have?
Some of 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 pet-friendly?
No, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 does offer parking.
Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have a pool?
Yes, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 has a pool.
Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16015 N 30th Street Unit 113 has units with dishwashers.
