1601 East Gardenia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 East Gardenia Avenue

1601 East Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 East Gardenia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Next to the Pointe - Centrally located, beautiful freshly painted complex in and out. Upstairs loft overlooking the atrium with balcony/vaulted ceilings. Large Master with bath adds to the charm. Hurry - this will not last!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have any available units?
1601 East Gardenia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1601 East Gardenia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 East Gardenia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 East Gardenia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 East Gardenia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 East Gardenia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
