Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15932 N 22nd Lane
15932 North 22nd Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15932 North 22nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have any available units?
15932 N 22nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15932 N 22nd Lane have?
Some of 15932 N 22nd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15932 N 22nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15932 N 22nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 N 22nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15932 N 22nd Lane offers parking.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have a pool?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15932 N 22nd Lane has units with dishwashers.
