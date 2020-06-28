All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15932 N 22nd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15932 N 22nd Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

15932 N 22nd Lane

15932 North 22nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15932 North 22nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have any available units?
15932 N 22nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15932 N 22nd Lane have?
Some of 15932 N 22nd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15932 N 22nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15932 N 22nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 N 22nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15932 N 22nd Lane offers parking.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have a pool?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 15932 N 22nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 N 22nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15932 N 22nd Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College