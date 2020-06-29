All apartments in Phoenix
15856 S 38TH Street

15856 South 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15856 South 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Lease acceptance for every six months, with the option to renewal from both parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15856 S 38TH Street have any available units?
15856 S 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15856 S 38TH Street have?
Some of 15856 S 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15856 S 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15856 S 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 S 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
