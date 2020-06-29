Rent Calculator
15856 S 38TH Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM
1 of 1
15856 S 38TH Street
15856 South 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15856 South 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Lease acceptance for every six months, with the option to renewal from both parties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have any available units?
15856 S 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15856 S 38TH Street have?
Some of 15856 S 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15856 S 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15856 S 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 S 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15856 S 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 S 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15856 S 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
