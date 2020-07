15830 S 15TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

GREAT RENTAL COMES WITH 5 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 3-CAR GARAGE, GOLF COURSE LOT WITH A PRIVATE POOL IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CANYON SPRINGS LAKE SUBDIVISION. PLANTATION SHUTTERS. FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN COMES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND KITCHEN ISLAND. MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH AMPLE WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB, AND A SIDE DOOR TO BACKYARD. THE ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOM UPSTAIRS HAS A DOOR TO THE BALCONY TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE. BACKYARD COMES WITH A PRIVATE POOL, COVERED PATIO AND A WONDERFUL VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE. THIS HOME IS ALSO FOR SALE 5878095.