Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15815 S 50th Street

15815 South 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15815 South 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Independent Living at its finest! Generations at Ahwatukee offers quality hospitality services for individuals seeking a retirement lifestyle where life can be lived on your terms. Several upscale styles to choose from. Our spacious apartments are equipped with premium finishes and a full set of appliances. Weekly housecleaning services and most utilities are included! We also offer a heated salt-water pool with zero-depth entry and luxurious whirlpool spa, wine and tea rooms, covered parking and garages, fitness center, beauty salon, dog park, library, art studio, movie theater, community-wide WiFi service, access to mobile health specialists and transportation for outings and medical appointments. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. Move-in promotion is currently being offered but will expire soon. All utilities included except for personal phone and premium cable. Nurse-call emergency cord available in apartment. Pet concierge services available onsite. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. License pending.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15815 S 50th Street have any available units?
15815 S 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15815 S 50th Street have?
Some of 15815 S 50th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15815 S 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15815 S 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15815 S 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15815 S 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15815 S 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15815 S 50th Street offers parking.
Does 15815 S 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15815 S 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15815 S 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 15815 S 50th Street has a pool.
Does 15815 S 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 15815 S 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15815 S 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15815 S 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
