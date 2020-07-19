15815 S 50th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room new construction pet friendly

Independent Living at its finest! Generations at Ahwatukee offers quality hospitality services for individuals seeking a retirement lifestyle where life can be lived on your terms. Several upscale styles to choose from. Our spacious apartments are equipped with premium finishes and a full set of appliances. Weekly housecleaning services and most utilities are included! We also offer a heated salt-water pool with zero-depth entry and luxurious whirlpool spa, wine and tea rooms, covered parking and garages, fitness center, beauty salon, dog park, library, art studio, movie theater, community-wide WiFi service, access to mobile health specialists and transportation for outings and medical appointments. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. Move-in promotion is currently being offered but will expire soon. All utilities included except for personal phone and premium cable. Nurse-call emergency cord available in apartment. Pet concierge services available onsite. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. License pending.