15815 S 50th Street

Amenities
Independent Living at its finest! Generations at Ahwatukee offers quality hospitality services for individuals seeking a retirement lifestyle where life can be lived on your terms. Several upscale styles to choose from. Our spacious apartments are equipped with premium finishes and a full set of appliances. Weekly housecleaning services and most utilities are included! We also offer a heated salt-water pool with zero-depth entry and luxurious whirlpool spa, wine and tea rooms, covered parking and garages, fitness center, beauty salon, dog park, library, art studio, movie theater, community-wide WiFi service, access to mobile health specialists and transportation for outings and medical appointments. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. Move-in promotion is currently being offered but will expire soon. All utilities included except for personal phone and premium cable. Nurse-call emergency cord available in apartment. Pet concierge services available onsite. Assisted living, transitional care, respite care, and memory care services also available. License pending.