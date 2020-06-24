All apartments in Phoenix
15810 S 18TH Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

15810 S 18TH Street

15810 South 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15810 South 18th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Not available to show until 8/6/2019. Nice 5BR 3 Bath (1 BR and BA downstairs). Formal living room and dining room plus large family room with wet bar. Updated kitchen. Large lushly landscaped lot overlooking the golf course with amazing mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15810 S 18TH Street have any available units?
15810 S 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15810 S 18TH Street have?
Some of 15810 S 18TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15810 S 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15810 S 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15810 S 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15810 S 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15810 S 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15810 S 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 15810 S 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15810 S 18TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15810 S 18TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15810 S 18TH Street has a pool.
Does 15810 S 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15810 S 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15810 S 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15810 S 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
