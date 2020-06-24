15810 S 18TH Street

15810 South 18th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Not available to show until 8/6/2019. Nice 5BR 3 Bath (1 BR and BA downstairs). Formal living room and dining room plus large family room with wet bar. Updated kitchen. Large lushly landscaped lot overlooking the golf course with amazing mountain views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
