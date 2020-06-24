Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15801 N 29th St Unit 26
15801 N 29th St
No Longer Available
Location
15801 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Single level 2 bedroom 2 bath town home with big living room, dining, kitchen and inside laundry. Courtyard entry. Granite counters/tile and wood flooring! Carpet in bedrooms. Great home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have any available units?
15801 N 29th St Unit 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have?
Some of 15801 N 29th St Unit 26's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 currently offering any rent specials?
15801 N 29th St Unit 26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 pet-friendly?
No, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 offer parking?
No, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 does not offer parking.
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have a pool?
No, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 does not have a pool.
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have accessible units?
No, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15801 N 29th St Unit 26 has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
