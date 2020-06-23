15650 N 19TH Avenue

Amenities
Completely remodeled recently ,Granite Counters through out, White Cabinets,Stainless Appliances Beautiful tile floors, You will love this Townhouse, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, open Kitchen, full size Laundry, Private Streets, Front Courtyard area, additional Storage. This Home is Close To Everything Phoenix Has To Offer Dining Shopping Entertainment, 20 Mins To The Airport and The I 17 Fwy. What A Great Price. Great Room Design, Two Master Upstairs. Private Patio Area and Balcony, Storage. Small Inviting Community