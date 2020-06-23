All apartments in Phoenix
15650 N 19TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15650 N 19TH Avenue

15650 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15650 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Completely remodeled recently ,Granite Counters through out, White Cabinets,Stainless Appliances Beautiful tile floors, You will love this Townhouse, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, open Kitchen, full size Laundry, Private Streets, Front Courtyard area, additional Storage. This Home is Close To Everything Phoenix Has To Offer Dining Shopping Entertainment, 20 Mins To The Airport and The I 17 Fwy. What A Great Price. Great Room Design, Two Master Upstairs. Private Patio Area and Balcony, Storage. Small Inviting Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have any available units?
15650 N 19TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have?
Some of 15650 N 19TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15650 N 19TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15650 N 19TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 N 19TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15650 N 19TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 15650 N 19TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15650 N 19TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 15650 N 19TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15650 N 19TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 N 19TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15650 N 19TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
