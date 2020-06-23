15650 N 19TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Completely remodeled recently ,Granite Counters through out, White Cabinets,Stainless Appliances Beautiful tile floors, You will love this Townhouse, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, open Kitchen, full size Laundry, Private Streets, Front Courtyard area, additional Storage. This Home is Close To Everything Phoenix Has To Offer Dining Shopping Entertainment, 20 Mins To The Airport and The I 17 Fwy. What A Great Price. Great Room Design, Two Master Upstairs. Private Patio Area and Balcony, Storage. Small Inviting Community